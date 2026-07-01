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Adani Green commissions 150 MW renewable energy project and 185 MWh BESS project

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Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
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Adani Green Energy through its various stepdown subsidiaries, has commercially operationalized:

- an aggregate 156 MW renewable energy projects at Khavda, Gujarat; and

- an aggregate 185 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects at Khavda, Gujarat

With commissioning of this project, AGEL has achieved total operational renewable generation capacity of 20,141,80 MW and total operational BESS capacity of 3,551 MWh.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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