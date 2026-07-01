Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has surpassed 20 gigawatts (GW) of operational renewable energy capacity, becoming the first renewable energy company in India to achieve the milestone predominantly through greenfield development. The company generates over 52 billion units of clean electricity annually. The output represents nearly 3 per cent of India's electricity consumption, enough to power New York City for a year, or almost entire Mumbai and New Delhi combined.

The milestone comes within a decade of commissioning AGEL's first renewable energy project at Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu, in 2016, making it India's largest and fastest greenfield renewable energy capacity addition. The company added 5,051 megawatts (MW) in FY26, the highest annual renewable capacity addition by any company outside China.