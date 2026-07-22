Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 18.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 4323.00 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 18.51% to Rs 845.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 713.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 4323.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3741.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4323.003741.0092.1881.322216.001723.001190.00956.00845.00713.00

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