Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 18.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 4323.00 croreNet profit of Adani Green Energy rose 18.51% to Rs 845.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 713.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 4323.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3741.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4323.003741.00 16 OPM %92.1881.32 -PBDT2216.001723.00 29 PBT1190.00956.00 24 NP845.00713.00 19
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