Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 72.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 3328.00 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 72.61% to Rs 397.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 3328.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3051.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.40% to Rs 1652.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1444.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 12326.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11047.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.