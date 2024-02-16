Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1921.9, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 205.72% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.6% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1921.9, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39942.15, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

