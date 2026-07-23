Adani Green Energy Ltd Slips 4.06%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.02%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 6.53% over last one month compared to 3.2% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.41% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 4.06% today to trade at Rs 1413. The BSE Utilities index is down 1.02% to quote at 5841.03. The index is down 3.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Energy Ltd decreased 2.03% and KPI Green Energy Ltd lost 1.7% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 6.96 % over last one year compared to the 7.51% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 6.53% over last one month compared to 3.2% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.41% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36891 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1631.35 on 14 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 767 on 23 Jan 2026.