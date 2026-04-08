Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 11.05%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1027.6, up 11.05% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 15.26% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1027.6, up 11.05% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has gained around 20.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.31 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1027.65, up 10.83% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is up 19.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 15.26% jump in the Nifty Energy index.