Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1437.5, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.91% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% drop in NIFTY and a 14.07% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1437.5, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23997.6. The Sensex is at 76205, down 0.37%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 16.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40578.8, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.95 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1435.7, up 1.56% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is up 41.91% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% drop in NIFTY and a 14.07% drop in the Nifty Energy index.