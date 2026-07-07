Adani Group receives LME listing certification for 'Adani Copper'

Kutch Copper (KCL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises (AEL), has earned London Metal Exchange (LME) certification for 'Adani Copper'. Approval by the world centre for the trading of industrial metals validates KCL's manufacturing excellence and responsible sourcing practices against strict global benchmarks, enabling Adani Copper cathodes to be delivered with warrants eligible for issuance against LME Copper futures contracts from 10 July 2026.

For the Adani Group, LME listing of Adani Copper as a Good Delivery brand for 'Copper Grade A' contracts places the brand alongside the world's leading copper brands, conferring international recognition and market credibility on the Group's entry into the metals sector and its emergence as a globally competitive producer of refined copper.