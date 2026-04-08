Adani group stocks surged after media reports said a US court allowed the group to move toward dismissal of a case filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Leading the rally, Adani Green Energy jumped 10.96%, while NDTV gained 9.53%. Adani Total Gas rose 8.56%, and Adani Enterprises advanced 8.22%.

Adani Energy Solutions climbed 7.64%. Cement players Ambuja Cements and ACC gained 6.83% and 6.21%. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 5.36%, while Adani Power added 3.12%.

Media reports said the US court allowed a pre-motion conference on the groups plea to dismiss the case linked to a 2021 bond sale by Adani Green Energy. The group has contested the case, citing lack of US jurisdiction and overreach of US securities laws.