Adani Ports incorporates UAE-based step-down subsidiary for marine operations

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has incorporated a new step-down wholly owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates as part of its marine business expansion strategy.

In a regulatory filing on 5 June 2026, the company said its step-down subsidiary, The Adani Harbour International FZCO, has incorporated Harbour International Shipping FZCO in the UAE.

The newly incorporated entity will be engaged in ship management and operations. APSEZ said the subsidiary has been established to conduct offshore operations locally and support the company's strategy of diversifying its global fleet.

According to the filing, Harbour International Shipping FZCO was incorporated on 5 June 2026 with an authorised capital of 100 shares of AED 1,000 each. The Adani Harbour International FZCO holds 100% of the shares in the new entity.