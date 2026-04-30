Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported 10.44% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,328.96 crore on 26.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,737.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 5.77% YoY to Rs 3761.58 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026. The company reported exceptional loss of 61.62 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 6,020 crore in Q4 FY26, up 20% compared with Rs 5,006 crore in Q4 FY25.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 15.45% to Rs 12,806.21 crore on 27.11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 38,735.77 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Revenue from domestic ports grew 13% YoY to Rs 25,755 crore in FY26, led by 45.5% container market share. As of 31st March 2026, domestic ports capacity stood at 653 MMT. FY26 RoCE at 23% (21% in FY25). Revenue from international ports stood at Rs 4,539 crore, up 34% YoY in FY26. EBITDA margins stood at 28.6% in FY26 as against 13.7% in FY25. Logistics business delivered FY26 revenue growth of 55% YoY to Rs 4,478 crore compared with Rs 2,881 crore in FY25, led by accelerated ramp up across asset-light Trucking services and asset-zero International Freight network solutions. During FY26, Marine operations delivered robust 134% YoY revenue to Rs 2,681 crore compared with Rs 1,144 crore in FY25, driven by offshore support vessel acquisitions in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia (MEASA) and India waters and backed by take-or-pay contracts with Tier-1 customers.

For FY27, the company has guided revenue growth of 11% -16% with revenue expected in the range of Rs 43000 crore- 45000 crore. EBITDA is projected at Rs 25,000 -26000 crore, implying the growth between 9%-14%, capex is estimated between Rs 12000- 14000 crore while net debt/EIBTDA is expected to be up to 2.5x. Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director & CEO, said, Our strong performance during the quarter underscores the resilience of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategy. Despite the geopolitical volatility and ongoing global tariff uncertainty, we surpassed our FY26 guidance, led by record 500 MMT port cargo volumes. Logistics and Marine businesses also grew rapidly at 55% and 134% respectively during the year.

APSEZ has built a strong platform to more than double revenue and EBITDA by FY31. This is underpinned by us reaching one billion tonnes of port cargo by December 2030, rapid scale-up of asset-light & asset zero services, and expansion of marine fleet. Disciplined capital allocation will ensure that future capex is funded via internal accruals, while preserving flexibility for selective inorganic growth. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share of Rs 2 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed record date as Friday, 12 June 2026. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after June 25, 2026.