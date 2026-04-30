Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 10.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 10737.56 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 10.44% to Rs 3328.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3014.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 10737.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8488.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.45% to Rs 12806.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11092.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 38735.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31078.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.