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Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 10.44% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 10737.56 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 10.44% to Rs 3328.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3014.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 10737.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8488.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.45% to Rs 12806.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11092.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 38735.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31078.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10737.568488.44 26 38735.7731078.60 25 OPM %56.0658.97 -58.9961.21 - PBDT5376.224741.07 13 20573.6417658.01 17 PBT3761.583556.34 6 15056.2613279.08 13 NP3328.963014.22 10 12806.2111092.31 15

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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