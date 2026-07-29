Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 9.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 9.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 10820.80 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 9.23% to Rs 3620.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3314.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 10820.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9126.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10820.809126.14 19 OPM %57.7960.22 -PBDT6018.585102.51 18 PBT4307.313847.60 12 NP3620.403314.59 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2026 quarter

The Phoenix Mills slips after Q1 PAT falls 26% QoQ to Rs 297 cr

AGI Greenpac rises after Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY; EBITDA margin expands

Wockhardt Ltd spurts 1.84%, rises for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for third consecutive session

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story