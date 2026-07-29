Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 9.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 10820.80 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 9.23% to Rs 3620.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3314.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 10820.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9126.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10820.809126.1457.7960.226018.585102.514307.313847.603620.403314.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News