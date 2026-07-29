Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 9.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 10820.80 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 9.23% to Rs 3620.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3314.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 10820.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9126.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10820.809126.14 19 OPM %57.7960.22 -PBDT6018.585102.51 18 PBT4307.313847.60 12 NP3620.403314.59 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content