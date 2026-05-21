Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries

Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has entered into a share purchase agreement with Jaiprakash Associates for acquisition of 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries (JFIL).

JFIL is the holding company of Kanpur Fertilizers and Chemicals (KFCL) (which has certain industrial and commercial lands in Kanpur). KFCL holds ~243 acres of land in Kanpur, strategically ideal for development of a world-class logistics park and warehousing facilities aligned with the Company's logistics business. The acquisition shall further consolidate Company's inland logistics presence and service capabilities in North India. The acquisition aligns with Company's ambition to expand its MMLP network from 12 to 16 and warehousing capacity by c.4x by the year 2031.

The aforesaid acquisition is being undertaken as per the terms of the Approved Resolution Plan for Jaiprakash Associates submitted by Adani Enterprises and is expected to be consummated on the Effective Date' under the Approved Resolution Plan.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garware Technical Fibres slides as Q4 PAT tanks 19% YoY to Rs 57 cr

Sensex, Nifty pare most gains; metal shares shine for 2nd day

India's private sector growth fades in May as a manufacturing growth slows

Moschip Tech slides after Q4 PAT decline 9% YoY to Rs 12.15 cr

Volumes soar at International Gemological Institute Limited counter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story