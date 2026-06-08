Adani Ports wins 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first LNG export project

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said that it has secured a 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project.

This contract marks the companys entry into South America and expands its global marine services footprint.

The contract has been awarded to APSEZs step-down subsidiary, Adani Harbour International FZCO, in a consortium with Argentina-based Meridian Group following a global competitive tender conducted by Southern Energy S.A. (SESA).

Under the agreement, the consortium will provide end-to-end marine services, including tugboat operations for LNG carriers, offshore logistics and supply support, and crew transfer services. The operations will be supported by four high-specification tugboats, one anchor handling tug supply vessel, and one crew boat.

The Southern Energy FLNG project, being developed by a joint venture between Golar LNG and Pan American Energy (PAE), is located in Argentinas R Negro Province and will liquefy natural gas aboard the FLNG vessel Hilli Episeyo. Commercial operations are expected to begin in September 2027. In its first phase, the project is expected to produce 2.45 million tonnes (MT) of LNG annually, making it Argentinas first operational LNG export facility. Argentina is emerging as a key LNG supplier, with agreements in place to export up to 10 MT annually to India from 2027, highlighting the strategic importance of the project in global energy trade flows.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), APSEZ, said: This project reflects our growing capability to support large-scale energy infrastructure projects across geographies. With marine operations in 12 countries and a growing fleet of marine assets supporting ports, LNG terminals, national oil companies, refineries and offshore facilities, we bring deep operational expertise to complex maritime environments. By combining these capabilities with strong local partnerships, we are helping create reliable maritime ecosystems that enable new energy trade corridors and strengthen longterm supply resilience. APSEZ is the largest private port operator in India. It reported 10.44% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,328.96 crore on 26.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,737.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.