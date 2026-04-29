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Adani Power consolidated net profit rises 52.34% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 14223.09 crore

Net profit of Adani Power rose 52.34% to Rs 4017.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2636.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 14223.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14237.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.81% to Rs 12834.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12938.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 54240.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56203.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14223.0914237.40 0 54240.5256203.09 -3 OPM %33.2733.80 -36.5237.91 - PBDT5531.214345.93 27 20064.0420668.39 -3 PBT4383.983261.28 34 15499.5116359.51 -5 NP4017.082636.97 52 12834.3012938.77 -1

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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