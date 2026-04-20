Adani Power hits record high after incorporating nuclear energy arm

Adani Power rose 3.15% to Rs 204.65 after the company announced the incorporation of a step-down wholly owned subsidiary.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 207.30 today. It has risen 36.63% in one month and 88.32% in one year.

The company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Atomic Energy, has incorporated Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy on 13 April 2026. The certificate of incorporation was received on 18 April 2026.

The new entity will operate in the nuclear energy segment. It will focus on generation, transmission, and distribution of power derived from nuclear and atomic energy.

Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Atomic Energy. The latter is fully owned by Adani Power.