Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 203.3, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 69.77% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% slide in NIFTY and a 12.23% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 203.3, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24349.25. The Sensex is at 77871.09, down 0.18%.Adani Power Ltd has lost around 7.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38554.2, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 187.08 lakh shares in last one month.