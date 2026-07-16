Adani Power signs 25-year power supply pact with MSEDCL for 1,600 MW

Adani Power has signed a power supply agreement (PSA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the long-term supply of 1,600 MW of electricity.

The power will be supplied from a 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project to be established under the design, build, finance, own and operate (DBFOO) model, the company said in an exchange filing.

The PSA has been signed for a period of 25 years. Adani Power added that the coal linkage for the project has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of the Government of India.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.