Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 14.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.20% to Rs 1753.53 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas declined 14.23% to Rs 141.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 165.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.20% to Rs 1753.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1378.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1753.531378.5815.4021.27253.56277.90186.90222.29141.72165.24

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