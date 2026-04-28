Adani Total Gas jumps after reporting strong Q4 performance

Adani Total Gas rallied 3.14% to Rs 656.10 after the company reported 4.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 155.84 crore on 15.9% increase in revenue from operations (exlcuding excise duty) to Rs 1,548.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 8% YoY to Rs 214.42 crore in Q4 March 2026. EBITDA stood at Rs 310 crore in Q4 FY26, up 13% compared with Rs 274 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sales volume increased 13% YoY to 297 Million Standard Cubic Meters (MMSCM). CNG Volumes increased by 17% Y-o-Y to 207 MMSCM on account of CNG network expansion across multiple Geographical Areas (GAs) while PNG Volume has increased by 5% Y-o-Y to 91 MMSCM.

With lower allocation of APM gas to CNG segment, higher Henry Hub (HH) prices, higher spot prices due to geopolitical tension, the cost of Natural gas rose by 18% to 1,199 crore in Q4 FY26. During the quarter, APM allocation for CNG segment reduced to around 36% from 41% from last quarter, the balance was met with existing contracts and Spot procurement. On annual basis, the companys standalone net profit fell 1.7% to Rs 363.88 crore despite 17.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,863.51 crore in FY26 over FY25. As on 31st March 2026, CNG stations stood at 705.