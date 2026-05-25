Adani Total Gas Ltd soars 1.13%, rises for third straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 660.15, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% gain in NIFTY and a 12.95% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Total Gas Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 660.15, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. Adani Total Gas Ltd has added around 3.86% in last one month.