Adani Total Gas Ltd soars 1.56%, Gains for third straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 645.5, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.86% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% gain in NIFTY and a 18.57% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Total Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 645.5, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24031.45. The Sensex is at 77023.89, down 0.36%. Adani Total Gas Ltd has added around 26.58% in last one month.