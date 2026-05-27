Adani Total Gas Ltd soars 8.68%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 775, up 8.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.77% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Total Gas Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 775, up 8.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23936.1. The Sensex is at 76035.12, up 0.03%. Adani Total Gas Ltd has risen around 18.53% in last one month.