Adani Total Gas Ltd spurts 10.04%, gains for third straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 623.8, up 10.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.88% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

