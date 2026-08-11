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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adarsh Plant Protect reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Adarsh Plant Protect reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net Loss of Adarsh Plant Protect reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.382.65 -10 OPM %-3.361.51 -PBDT-0.16-0.02 -700 PBT-0.29-0.04 -625 NP-0.29-0.04 -625

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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