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ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 18.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 33.85% to Rs 61.13 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications rose 18.98% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.85% to Rs 61.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.61% to Rs 18.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 199.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.1345.67 34 199.71186.71 7 OPM %7.356.59 -10.3315.63 - PBDT5.014.11 22 24.9332.98 -24 PBT4.904.06 21 24.6232.77 -25 NP3.512.95 19 18.9324.46 -23

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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