ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 72.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.25% to Rs 63.17 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications rose 72.64% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.25% to Rs 63.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.63.1745.0417.1613.1411.636.7111.526.668.584.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News