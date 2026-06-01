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Adcon Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:02 AM IST
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Sales rise 163.10% to Rs 2.21 crore

Net loss of Adcon Capital Services reported to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 163.10% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.57% to Rs 4.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.210.84 163 4.583.19 44 OPM %-147.9684.52 --22.4984.33 - PBDT-3.950.71 PL -2.852.74 PL PBT-3.950.71 PL -2.852.74 PL NP-2.980.53 PL -2.132.18 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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