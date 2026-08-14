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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit rises 14.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit rises 14.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 74.19% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Adcon Capital Services rose 14.58% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 74.19% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.620.93 74 OPM %45.6892.47 -PBDT0.740.64 16 PBT0.740.64 16 NP0.550.48 15

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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