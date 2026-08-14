Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit rises 14.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 74.19% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Adcon Capital Services rose 14.58% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 74.19% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.620.9345.6892.470.740.640.740.640.550.48

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