Adcounty Media India consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.15% to Rs 25.26 crore

Net profit of Adcounty Media India rose 25.37% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.15% to Rs 25.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.2617.0525.9329.916.995.496.805.425.144.10

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