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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adcounty Media India consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Adcounty Media India consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 48.15% to Rs 25.26 crore

Net profit of Adcounty Media India rose 25.37% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.15% to Rs 25.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.2617.05 48 OPM %25.9329.91 -PBDT6.995.49 27 PBT6.805.42 25 NP5.144.10 25

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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