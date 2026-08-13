Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.19% to Rs 45.64 croreNet profit of Add-Shop E-Retail rose 28.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.19% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.6429.41 55 OPM %1.882.65 -PBDT0.520.45 16 PBT0.360.29 24 NP0.270.21 29
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