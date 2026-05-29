Addi Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 5.12 crore

Net profit of Addi Industries declined 57.83% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.38% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.