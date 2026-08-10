Addictive Learning Technology consolidated net profit declines 75.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 22.69 croreNet profit of Addictive Learning Technology declined 75.97% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 22.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.6920.93 8 OPM %20.9826.66 -PBDT4.876.07 -20 PBT0.423.18 -87 NP0.311.29 -76
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