Addictive Learning Technology consolidated net profit declines 75.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 22.69 crore

Net profit of Addictive Learning Technology declined 75.97% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 22.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.6920.9320.9826.664.876.070.423.180.311.29

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