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ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 13.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.90% to Rs 167.29 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 13.45% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.90% to Rs 167.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 132.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales167.29132.88 26 OPM %17.7217.71 -PBDT30.0625.99 16 PBT23.4921.11 11 NP17.2915.24 13

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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