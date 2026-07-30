ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 13.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.90% to Rs 167.29 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 13.45% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.90% to Rs 167.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 132.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.167.29132.8817.7217.7130.0625.9923.4921.1117.2915.24

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