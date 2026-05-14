ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 57.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.68% to Rs 196.73 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 57.60% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 196.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.83% to Rs 89.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 683.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 589.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.