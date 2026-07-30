Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, ICDS Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd and Anlon Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2026.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, ICDS Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd and Anlon Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2026.

ADF Foods Ltd crashed 12.42% to Rs 263.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 54921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46827 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd lost 9.33% to Rs 182.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month. ICDS Ltd tumbled 9.30% to Rs 39. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 103 shares in the past one month. TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd fell 8.52% to Rs 9.56. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 816 shares in the past one month.