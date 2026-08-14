Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.15 croreNet Loss of Adhbhut Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.15 0 OPM %-26.670 -PBDT-0.12-0.07 -71 PBT-0.38-0.33 -15 NP-0.40-0.33 -21
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