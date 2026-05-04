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Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 30.60% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 13459.25 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 30.60% to Rs 1129.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 864.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 13459.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12214.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.97% to Rs 3764.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3332.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 45508.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40589.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13459.2512214.04 10 45508.9840589.98 12 OPM %33.6931.07 -36.6835.06 - PBDT1627.721428.94 14 5631.815089.04 11 PBT1545.841360.83 14 5325.184842.84 10 NP1129.16864.60 31 3764.493332.32 13

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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