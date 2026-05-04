Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 30.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 13459.25 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 30.60% to Rs 1129.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 864.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 13459.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12214.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.97% to Rs 3764.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3332.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 45508.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40589.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.