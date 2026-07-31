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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 40.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 40.07% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 28.17% to Rs 12179.54 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 40.07% to Rs 1174.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 838.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.17% to Rs 12179.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9502.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12179.549502.69 28 OPM %40.7140.52 -PBDT1722.401253.23 37 PBT1640.871181.94 39 NP1174.70838.63 40

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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