Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.74% to Rs 1990.13 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 148.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 1990.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1719.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 775.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 375.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 8176.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7354.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1990.131719.48 16 8176.927354.73 11 OPM %9.4411.60 -8.048.95 - PBDT165.83151.99 9 451.22286.87 57 PBT-183.38-162.57 -13 -888.27-879.53 -1 NP-148.40-16.87 -780 -775.89-375.82 -106

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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