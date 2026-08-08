Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 2025.56 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 215.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 211.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 2025.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1831.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2025.561831.465.465.7829.4756.10-320.26-259.50-215.24-211.98

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