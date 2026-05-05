Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 113.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.83% to Rs 1122.27 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 113.15% to Rs 200.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.83% to Rs 1122.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 791.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.14% to Rs 647.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 323.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.12% to Rs 4065.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2655.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.