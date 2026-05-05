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Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 113.15% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 41.83% to Rs 1122.27 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 113.15% to Rs 200.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.83% to Rs 1122.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 791.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.14% to Rs 647.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 323.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.12% to Rs 4065.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2655.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1122.27791.26 42 4065.572655.18 53 OPM %80.4774.40 -78.7374.94 - PBDT268.16132.35 103 891.32460.19 94 PBT254.85121.03 111 839.29419.44 100 NP200.3093.97 113 647.32323.43 100

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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