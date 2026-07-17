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Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 95.09% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 40.43% to Rs 1254.73 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 95.09% to Rs 233.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.43% to Rs 1254.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 893.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1254.73893.48 40 OPM %79.4376.42 -PBDT314.28166.52 89 PBT300.01154.10 95 NP233.06119.46 95

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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