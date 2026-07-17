Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 95.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.43% to Rs 1254.73 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 95.09% to Rs 233.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.43% to Rs 1254.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 893.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1254.73893.4879.4376.42314.28166.52300.01154.10233.06119.46

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