Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 95.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.43% to Rs 1254.73 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 95.09% to Rs 233.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.43% to Rs 1254.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 893.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1254.73893.48 40 OPM %79.4376.42 -PBDT314.28166.52 89 PBT300.01154.10 95 NP233.06119.46 95
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