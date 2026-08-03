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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 2045.74 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands rose 20.62% to Rs 29.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 2045.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1840.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2045.741840.58 11 OPM %15.0614.30 -PBDT243.29200.68 21 PBT39.1728.17 39 NP29.0224.06 21

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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