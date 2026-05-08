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Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands consolidated net profit rises 42.09% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 2174.16 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands rose 42.09% to Rs 54.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 2174.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1942.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 187.00% to Rs 171.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 8395.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7829.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2174.161942.16 12 8395.817829.96 7 OPM %16.2115.90 -16.0115.22 - PBDT288.40240.40 20 1064.62887.47 20 PBT78.1552.03 50 269.23181.74 48 NP54.5238.37 42 171.0559.60 187

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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