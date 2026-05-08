Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands consolidated net profit rises 42.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 2174.16 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands rose 42.09% to Rs 54.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 2174.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1942.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 187.00% to Rs 171.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 8395.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7829.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.