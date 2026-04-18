Aditya Birla Money Q4 profit surges over two-fold to Rs 19 cr

Aditya Birla Money reported a 100.97% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.73 crore on 30.51% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 129.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 103.34% YoY to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Total expenses increased 23.69% to Rs 107.91 crore in Q4 March 2026 compared with Rs 87.24 crore in Q4 March 2025. Fees & commission expenses stood at Rs 21.18 crore (up 52.59% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 26.19 crore (up 15.58% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 40.23 crore (up 15.14% YoY).

Revenue from broking business stood at Rs 98.80 crore in Q4 FY26, up 26.55% compared with Rs 78.07 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from wholesale debt market segment jumped 46.78% YoY to Rs 30.34 crore in Q4 FY26. On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 21.19% to Rs 58.47 crore despite 3.41% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 468.59 crore in FY26 over FY25. Aditya Birla Money (ABML) is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering equity and derivative trading through NSE and BSE and currency derivatives on MCX-SX and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.