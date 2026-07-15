Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 27.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 130.77 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money declined 27.63% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 130.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.130.77112.7147.4048.5719.0023.3315.4120.5711.1315.38

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