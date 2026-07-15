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Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 27.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 130.77 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money declined 27.63% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 130.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales130.77112.71 16 OPM %47.4048.57 -PBDT19.0023.33 -19 PBT15.4120.57 -25 NP11.1315.38 -28

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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