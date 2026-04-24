Aditya Birla Real Estate arm Birla Estates clocks Rs 8,136 crore booking value in FY26

Aditya Birla Real Estate announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Birla Estates, recorded a booking value of Rs 8,136 crore in FY26, following a strong performance in the previous year, driven by robust demand across key residential markets.

The company said its FY26 performance was driven by continued premium residential demand, with a focus on catering to homebuyers preference for integrated community ecosystems, along with the assurance of a trusted, legacy-led developer brand. These evolving preferences translated into stronger absorption across the companys well-located and thoughtfully planned developments in key markets such as NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, and Pune.

Indias residential real estate sector remained resilient during FY26, aided by stable macroeconomic fundamentals, rising urban incomes, and consistent end-user demand. Against this backdrop, Birla Estates focused on design differentiation and execution excellence to sustain its growth momentum.

NCR emerged as the leading contributor to overall bookings, driven by strong demand for both newly launched and ongoing projects. Birla Arika (Phase 2) in Gurugram recorded bookings exceeding Rs 1,600 crore, with nearly all units sold within a month of launch. Similarly, Birla Pravaah in Gurugram achieved bookings of around Rs 1,851 crore, with all 492 units sold within 24 hours. Bengaluru also witnessed strong traction, supported by the launch of Phase 4 of Birla Trimaya, which generated bookings of approximately Rs 649 crore. Birla Evara, a premium project in Sarjapur, recorded booking values of over Rs 1,044 crore, further highlighting strong demand in the market.

Pune emerged as a high-growth market for the company, driven by robust absorption in newly launched projects such as Birla Evam and Birla Punya. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the company pursued an expansion-led strategy alongside healthy demand across its projects. It marked its entry into the redevelopment segment with a project in Khar West, Mumbai, which has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore. The company also launched Birla Taranya in the Thane micro-market, recording bookings of around Rs 952 crore with approximately 627 units sold. In addition, it entered the plotted development segment with the launch of Birla Mrida in Boisar.

During the year, Birla Estates strengthened its brand through strategic partnerships and recognitions. The company partnered with Gujarat Titans as the principal sponsor for the Indian Premier League 2026 season. It was also recognised among ET Nows Best Organisations for Women 2026 and received the Sword of Honour from the British Safety Council. Additionally, it was named a sector leader in the 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for its sustainability performance. KT Jithendran, MD & CEO Birla Estates said, ''FY2026 reflects the strength of our growth strategy, anchored in thoughtfully-designed development and disciplined capital allocation. Our performance has been driven by strong demand for differentiated, premium offerings, particularly in NCR and Bengaluru. As we look ahead, we remain focused on deepening our presence in key markets, accelerating launches, and delivering high-quality living experiences. "